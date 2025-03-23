23andMe, Privacy zombie

Will it finally go away? 23andMe is filing for bankruptcy. https://www.npr.org/2025/03/24/nx-s1-5338622/23andme-bankruptcy-genetic-data-privacy
23andMe's entire business model peddled pseudoscience for years. https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/mar/27/geneticist-mourn-23andme-useless-health-information
However absurd the slick test results were presented to 23andMe customers, however absurd its “insights” into genetic health risks or ancestry, it did work wonders at identifying one genetic trait: stupidity. If you spit into a test tube, and sent your saliva to this shadowy company with a long history of privacy breaches, then I can conclusively determine that you are genetically…stupid. Your genome is your most personal, sensitive, unchanging identifier. You handed over this data to a company built on data mining for cheap fun, and even paid them money for the privilege. They will retain this data forever, unless you take steps to delete it, assuming that they actually delete it when you make that request, which is a fair question given their shadowy history of privacy practices in the past. At least, please go try to delete it and hope it actually is deleted. Whether they actually delete it or not, you’ll never know.
Now, your genetic data is considered this bankrupt company’s “asset” that they plan to sell to the highest bidder. Your genome has become their bankruptcy asset. You might have trusted 23andMe with your genetic data, but will you trust whoever buys it in a bankruptcy sale?
The problem with genetic data isn’t just what people can do with it today, or what they can deduce about you today, it’s what they can do with it in the years ahead, as science evolves. France, to take one example, has sensibly outlawed such home DNA testing kits.
The company, 23andMe may finally die now. The CEO, the former wife of a Google founder, wants to buy it out of bankruptcy. But your most sensitive personal data, if you were stupid enough to spit into a test tube for them, will live on, no matter what happens to the company.
