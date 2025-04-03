Mirror, Mirror, on the wall, who’s the wokest of them all?

I spent most of my life in woke organizations, namely Harvard and Google. Both of those institutions have lots in common: both have very talented and intelligent communities, and both are amongst the wokest organizations on the planet. They were both meritocracies, or at least, they used to be, and to a lesser extent, still are. But both became radical converts to wokism, and both developed cancel-cultures to stifle any dissenting voices.
Harvard appointed a black female President, with an underwhelming academic record, who later resigned, as you’ll recall, in part because she couldn’t figure out if calling for the genocide of Jews was against Harvard policy. I was in the Google legal department, and so I celebrated when Google also appointed a black female general counsel, as my department’s boss. I’m sure she’s brilliant, and like me, a former Harvard student.
The one thing that the woke brigades all agree on is simple: the insufferable inherited privilege of the white male. I wasn’t surprised to see a former Googler sue the company for discrimination: https://nypost.com/2025/04/02/business/google-executive-discriminated-against-male-employees-bombshell-lawsuit-alleges/
To be clear, I know none of the people mentioned in the article above, and I have no opinion on the merits. Even if I did know them, I wouldn’t publicly comment on it, out of loyalty to my former employer.
The truth, however, is that it’s hard to be a white male at Google. And even harder to be an older white male at Google. When I left Google, I was a 60-year-old white male. I never met another one at Google, not a single one. You might be surprised that there was even one.
