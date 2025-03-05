The leaning tower of privacy

I’m now free to say what I think. For many years, I was an official spokesperson on privacy issues, amongst other things, for my prior employer. Naturally, I was committed to advocating for its views, as any good lawyer does on behalf of their client. I hope I lived up to my goal of only saying things that I believed were true, and not just parroting talking points.
Now that I’m free to say what I think in my personal voice, where should I do it? I’m on blogger.com, out of an old habit. Nothing much has changed on blogger, and it feels oceans apart from cool social media hotspots, but at least it’s familiar. What are my alternatives? As a privacy professional, I couldn’t possibly join FB as a “dumbf*ck”. I can’t join X, given how I feel about Elon. I can’t join TikTok, given how I feel about China. So, I guess I’m on blogger for now. Unless you have a better idea.
What I do care about is finding ways to share my experience, knowledge, and thoughts after 30 years’ of privacy practice, with students, privacy professionals, advocates, and regulators. For me now, it’s about sharing and helping a new generation in the field. I’ll be writing, speaking, teaching, advising, mentoring, as opportunities come around.
For example, why has the regulatory DPA world had such a limited impact on Big Tech that it is being asked to supervise and regulate? The DPA world has many strong tools, in particular, the tough law of the GDPR, but its toughness on paper hasn’t translated into the real world, as people expected when it was adopted. I could list some of the factors that have limited the DPAs’ ability to have a big impact. 1) The GDPR put first-line responsibility onto the shoulders of a one-stop-shop regulator, which turned out to be Ireland’s, for virtually all US and Chinese big tech companies. That’s a huge lift for the DPA of a small country, even if they have brilliant leadership and staff. 2) The DPAs have modest budgets, small teams, very few technical or legal experts, and they’re facing-off against mega companies with vast technical and legal resources. 3) The politics of being a DPA are complicated, since they are often accused of being retrograde, or anti-innovation, when they try to enforce the laws. 4) DPAs spend a lot of time on minor cases, often complaints by one individual, which might matter to that one individual, but have zero big impact. The Right to be Forgotten is a perfect example of individual-level cases that absorb DPA resources with virtually no impact beyond a particular case.
So, what’s my recommendation to DPAs to have more impact? Pick your cases wisely. Pick cases that affect millions of people, and don’t waste your resources on petty cases. Think about the tech and how it’s evolving, so that you don’t bring cases about 10-year-old tech that is already obsolete before any conclusion is reached. And spend time developing policy, at an international level, so that it’s clear what policy goals you’re pursuing. In particular, in the world of AI, push for international conversations and consensus on what good policy looks like in the world of AI, by engaging with stakeholders, and once that consensus is achieved (but not before), use your regulatory enforcement toolkit. I’ve become friends with many people in the DPA community. I trust them to want to do the right thing.
I could make the same recommendations to privacy activists: pick your cases wisely. The best, in my experience, in picking the right cases and pursuing them tenaciously, would be NOYB. He wouldn’t know it, but when I was on the opposite side, Max got me scared and sweating. I admire him for it. If you care about privacy, consider donating to NOYB.
