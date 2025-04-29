Debating Privacy in Venice

I’m looking forward to seeing lots of old friends at the upcoming Venice https://privacysymposium.org/
For many years, I attended and spoke at privacy conferences around the world.
I believe in sustaining a dialogue amongst privacy professionals, regulators, academics and advocates.
I always learned a lot from these events, and I did my best to contribute to the debates as well.
I also believe in building human connections to the people in this field, and I’m happy to count many of them as personal friends.
This year, I’ll join a distinguished group of regulators and practitioners on a panel entitled: Privacy and Antitrust.
This should be interesting! I have, after all, spent 30 years guiding Microsoft and Google…
Like privacy itself, Venice is precious and fragile.
We’re lucky to be there together in May, before another tech monopolist rents the city for himself in June.
